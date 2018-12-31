The countdown begins! Here is how the world is celebrating New Years 2019

Read on to see how the world is greeting the New Years 2019 in ways both equally diverse and delightful. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Believers of Afro-Brazilian religions pay tribute to Yemanja, goddess of the sea, during a traditional celebration ahead of New Year's eve on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 A woman holds a traditonal fox mask to have her photo taken at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 Shinto priests walk to attend a ritual to usher in the upcoming New Year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 A make-up artist decorates the hair of a woman in the shape of Santa Claus during the New Year preparations in Ahmedabad, India. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 A man dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, helps a member of the Cryophile amateur winter swimmers' club, who walks into the icy waters of the Yenisei River during an event marking the New Year and Christmas season, with the air temperature at about minus 26 degrees Celsius (minus 14.8 degrees Fahrenheit), in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Schoolchildren hold balloons as they pose during celebrations to welcome the New Year at their school in Ahmedabad, India (Image: Reuters) 7/9 The numbers "2019" are written in the air with a sparkler near a tourist camp outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 Schoolchildren hold balloons as they pose during celebrations to welcome the New Year at their school in Ahmedabad, India (Image: Reuters) 9/9 Members of PyroCeltica pose in front of Edinburgh Castle in advance of Edinburgh's Hogmanay torchlit procession down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Dec 31, 2018 07:25 pm