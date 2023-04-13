 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The case for flying cars as a climate solution

Bloomberg
Apr 13, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

Venkat Viswanathan thinks there’s a “straight shot” from today to the technologies needed to build that future, despite all the jokes about flying cars being fantasy. The professor at Carnegie Mellon University is obsessed with building the batteries that will power these zero-emission aircraft.

George Jetson, the character in the animated TV series The Jetsons, was born in a fictional 2022. By the time he reaches middle age, forty years later, people are zooming around in flying cars.

Venkat Viswanathan thinks there’s a “straight shot” from today to the technologies needed to build that future, despite all the jokes about flying cars being fantasy. The professor at Carnegie Mellon University is obsessed with building the batteries that will power these zero-emission aircraft.

Viswanathan has worked with next-generation battery companies such as QuantumScape Corp., 24M Technologies Inc., and Aionics Inc., and concluded that aviation is “the most important problem that batteries can address,” he said.

While the “straight shot” may exist, technologically speaking, it will still take a lot of work. That's why Viswanathan serves as an adviser to companies that make aircraft powered by batteries — known as “electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft,” or eVTOLs. Later this year, he’ll move to the University of Michigan’s aerospace engineering department to double-down on battery research for electric aviation.