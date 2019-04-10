App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The black hole in pics: Multinational observatories release first photo

The photo was taken with the help of the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project — a multinational collaboration of observatories, which was started in 2012.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
An international scientific team has taken the first-ever photograph of a black hole, strengthening the theory of general relativity first put forward by Albert Einstein in 1915.
An international scientific team has taken the first-ever photograph of a black hole (see below), strengthening the theory of general relativity first explained  by Albert Einstein in 1915.
The photo was taken with the efforts of the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project —a multi-national collaboration that started in 2012 (Image: Reuters)
The photo was taken with the help of the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project — a multinational collaboration of observatories, which was started in 2012.
The team’s objective was to observe the immediate environment of a black hole, and they did so by using a team of telescopes across the globe. (Image: Reuters)
The team's objective was to observe the immediate environment of a black hole, and they did it by using a team of telescopes placed across Earth.
The photograph is taken of a black hole at the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole resides about 54 million light-years from Earth. (Image: NASA/CXC/Villanova University/J.Neilsen)
This image of a black hole is from the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. The black hole resides about 54 million light-years away from Earth.
The photograph is a watershed moment as black holes can absorb anything from stars to dust and even light into its massive gravitational field, making them difficult to spot. (Image: NASA/CXC/Villanova University/J. Neilsen)
The photograph is a watershed moment as black holes can absorb anything from stars to dust and even light into its massive gravitational field, making them difficult to spot.
This is where scientists look for a ring of light, which is matter and radiation circling at extreme speeds around a region of darkness representing the actual black hole. (Image: Event Horizon Telescope collaboration)
This is an actual image of the black hole where scientists looked for a ring of light, which is matter and radiation circling at extreme speeds around a region of darkness representing the black hole.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 08:41 pm

tags #black hole #NASA #Slideshow #world

