The black hole in pics: Multinational observatories release first photo

The photo was taken with the help of the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project — a multinational collaboration of observatories, which was started in 2012. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 An international scientific team has taken the first-ever photograph of a black hole (see below), strengthening the theory of general relativity first explained by Albert Einstein in 1915. (Representational image: NASA) 2/6 The photo was taken with the help of the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project — a multinational collaboration of observatories, which was started in 2012. (Image: Reuters) 3/6 The team's objective was to observe the immediate environment of a black hole, and they did it by using a team of telescopes placed across Earth. (Image: Reuters) 4/6 This image of a black hole is from the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. The black hole resides about 54 million light-years away from Earth. (Image: NASA/CXC/Villanova University/J.Neilsen) 5/6 The photograph is a watershed moment as black holes can absorb anything from stars to dust and even light into its massive gravitational field, making them difficult to spot. (Image: NASA/CXC/Villanova University/J. Neilsen) 6/6 This is an actual image of the black hole where scientists looked for a ring of light, which is matter and radiation circling at extreme speeds around a region of darkness representing the black hole. (Image: Event Horizon Telescope collaboration) First Published on Apr 10, 2019 08:41 pm