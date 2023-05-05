The best bar in North America is double chicken please in New York city

If you’re looking for the best bar in North America, you need to head New York City’s Double Chicken Please.

The bar has been named the best bar on the continent by World’s 50 Best, the organization that ranks and promotes restaurants and other hospitality companies throughout the world.

Double Chicken Please on the Lower East Side features cocktails inspired by food with names to match: Waldorf salad, cold pizza, mango sticky rice and french toast, to name a few.. Besides the cocktails, though, you can get excellent chicken sandwiches.

The awards, part of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants owned by UK-based William Reed Business Media, were announced in a live event in San Miguel de Allende in Mexico on May 4. This is the second year for the awards that spotlight North America a region that includes the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Last year’s No. 1 bar was the excellent speakeasy Attaboy, which maximizes a shoebox of a space on the New York’s Lower East Side. This year it dropped to No. 13. New York was the overall cocktail champion of the region in 2023 with 12 places total on the list, one more than last year. Its dominance wasn’t so surprising — places like Dante have been named No. 1 in the World’s 50 Best list in the past.

The city to emerge as a hotspot last year was Mexico City, which claimed six spots on the Top 50 list, including No. 2 and 3, Handshake Speakeasy and Licorería Limantour, respectively.

This year, Mexico City has eight spots on the list.

The rankings are based on votes from over 220 bar industry experts around North America, including bartenders and bar owners, drinks writers and what the organization calls “well traveled cocktail connoisseurs” from the region.

Without further ado, here is the full list of North America’s 50 Best Bars, with their spots last year in parenthesis. An asterisk indicates a new entry.

Double Chicken Please, New York City (6)

Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City (2)

Katana Kitten, New York City (4)

Licorería Limantour, Mexico City (3)

Jewel of the South, New Orleans (24)

Dante, New York City (8)

Overstory, New York City (27)

Kumiko, Chicago (5)

Café La Trova, Miami (6)

Thunderbolt, Los Angeles (9)

Zapote Bar, Playa del Carmen (11)

Civil Liberties, Toronto (10)

Attaboy, New York City (1)

Employees Only, New York City (30)

Bar Pompette, Toronto (*)

Baltra Bar, Mexico City (7)

Rayo, Mexico City (*)

Mace, New York City (35)

Botanist Bar, Vancouver (*)

Hanky Panky, Mexico City (16)

El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara (21)

Sabina Sabe, Oaxaca (20)

Arca, Tulum (37)

La Factoría, San Juan (12)

Café de Nadie, Mexico City (15)

Kaito del Valle, Mexico City (13)

Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas (28)

Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco (*)

Martiny’s, New York City (*)

Death & Co Los Angeles, Los Angeles (34)

Selva, Oaxaca (22)

Atwater Cocktail Club, Montreal (*)

Service Bar, Washington DC (18)

Sweet Liberty, Miami (14)

Cloakroom, Montreal (45)

Cure, New Orleans (*)

Mother, Toronto (38)

Milk Room, Chicago (*)

Maison Premiere, New York City (*)

Aruba Day Drink, Tijuana (*)

Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu (42)

Yacht Club, Denver (*)

Bar Mordecai, Toronto (47)

The Dead Rabbit, New York City (31)

Allegory, Washington DC (*)

Clover Club, New York City (43)

Brujas, Mexico City (*)

Platform 18, Phoenix (*)

Youngblood, San Diego (*)

Milady’s, New York City (*)