you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

'The Batman' calls off production in wake of coronavirus pandemic



PTI @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus


Robert Pattinson-starrer "The Batman" has shut down production for two weeks over the coronavirus scare. The Matt Reeves directorial is the latest Hollywood film to suspend shoot in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crew was shooting on a sound stage in London since January and was planning to change locations to Liverpool and amid the virus scare, studio Warner Bros thought it was best to go on hiatus during the location change, reported Variety.

It is uncertain when the shoot was going to end and whether it will impact the June 2021 release date of the film, which also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis.

Previously, Warner Bros halted production on untitled Elvis Presley film in Australia after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attracted the coronavirus.

Other to films from the studio -- "Matrix 4" and "King Richard" -- have not been put on hold as of yet.

"The Batman" has joined a long list of Hollywood films currently in production that have been put on temporary hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney Studio suspended production on its live-action movies -- "The Little Mermaid", "Home Alone", "The Last Duel", "Nightmare Alley", and "Peter Pan & Wendy" and "Shrunk" -- amid the outbreak.

Universal also announced that "Jurassic World: Dominion" and "Flint Strong" would also be taking a hiatus while Sony's Kevin Hart picture "The Man From Toronto" also followed suit Saturday morning.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 10:35 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #World News

