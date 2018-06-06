App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The airport in Turkey that will make sure you don't lose time in queues

Spread over 77 million square metres, the new airport will be about four times the size of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

All set to open on October 29, the newest airport in Istanbul claims to make sure there is a zero waiting in queues for the passengers. The airport operator would develop an app that would guide passengers to the aircraft right from their home, saving them from long queues.

Moreover, the airport will have the advanced passport control kiosks and a self bag-tag system which would expedite the process.

“While giving indoor directions, the app will calculate the time taken by a passenger to reach the flight gate. A new bag-drop system and self bag-tag kiosks, which will let you generate a label for your bag using your boarding pass, will substantially reduce the time spent in queues,” the Times of India quoted a spokesperson for the new airport which is being constructed by iGA.

Spread over 77 million square metres, the new airport will be over three times the size of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

In numbers, the airport will have seven entrances, 13 check-in islands with 468 counters, 114 self-check-in kiosks, 51 bag drop units, 446 hotel rooms, 32,000 square metre food and beverage area, 228 passport control counters, 55,000 square metre duty-free area, 77 boarding gates and 143 boarding bridges.

The airport app will also notify users about offers available in the stores at the airport around the time of their flight. The shopping carts at the airport will have charging points and a smart mirror in them which will allow shoppers to virtually see themselves wearing the apparels or watches they would be shopping for.

The third airport in the city, after the Istanbul Ataturk Airport and Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, will have the world’s largest terminal under one roof — spread over 1.4 million square metres.

The airport will go through four phases of construction. The first phase will be completed ahead of its opening in October and serve up to 90 million passengers per year. After completion of all phases, it will have six runways and eight air traffic control towers capable of catering to an annual capacity of 200 million passengers.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:41 pm

