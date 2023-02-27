 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The African safari is changing for the better. Here’s how

Bloomberg
Feb 27, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

If you’re eyeing a luxury safari in Africa in 2023 and 2024, expect to find a changing landscape on the ground in Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa, Zambia and Botswana. When high-spending foreigners vanished in 2020, safari lodges were left struggling to fund wildlife conservation as well as host community projects. They were given plenty of time to rethink the kind of tourism Africa needs and how visitors can better support their environmental and civic goals.

Travelers, at the same time, have redefined their safari priorities to seek privacy in accommodations, flexible schedules, exclusive wildlife experiences and more cultural context. Lodges and tour operators are responding with a new crop of safari experiences and accommodations in hopes of standing out from the competition and capturing the demand that’s roaring back to the continent.

Before you book your bucket-list trip, consider this:

Outfitters Are Making Safaris Less a Mass Activity—and Better for the Animals