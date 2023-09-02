Tharman Shanmugaratnam: Economist, poet, politician, and now Singapore's President

Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the G20 High Level Independent Panel (HLIP) finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Venice on July 9, 2021. (AFP Photo)

Indian-origin economist Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a former ruling People's Action Party MP and deputy prime minister, has won Singapore's Presidential election with an impressive 70.4 percent of votes. His rivals, Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian, garnered only 15.7 percent and 13.88 percent votes, respectively.

Tharman has had a remarkable political career, serving as a Member of Parliament for Jurong Group Representation Constituency since 2001 until his retirement from politics in July of this year. Notably, he remained undefeated as an MP for 22 years.

Throughout his 22-year political journey, Tharman Shanmugaratnam held significant roles in the government, including Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. Prior to his political career, he had a distinguished academic background, having obtained degrees from prestigious institutions like the London School of Economics, the University of Cambridge, and Harvard University. Tharman Shanmugaratnam also served as the chief economist of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the city-state's central bank, and held key roles in a number of international organisations, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Let's gain insight into Tharman's life and career by knowing about some fascinating facts about him.

Family

Tharman Shanmugaratnam is married to Jane Yumiko Ittogi, a lawyer with a commitment to social development endeavors. They are parents to four children: one daughter and three sons.

Academic background

Tharman Shanmugaratnam attended the Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) in Singapore for his formal schooling. In 1981, he graduated with an Economics Bachelor of Science from the London School of Economics (LSE). He later earned a Master of Philosophy in Economics from Cambridge University.

He continued his professional studies at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, where he graduated with a Master of Public Administration. He received the renowned Lucius N. Littauer Fellow award for his outstanding work and leadership at Harvard.

Co-authored a poetry book

Tharman Shanmugaratnam together with his classmates Chew Keng Chuan and Yeoh Lam Keong wrote the poetry collection "But We Have No Legends" in 1978. In this collection, he made a contribution of four poems.

Career as Economist

Tharman Shanmugaratnam started his career as an economist in 1982 at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank. After serving for 13 years, he briefly switched to an administrative role in the Education Ministry in 1995. He did, however, return to MAS in 1997. Tharman joined MAS as the Managing Director in December of the same year.

International appointments

In 2011, Tharman Shanmugaratnam became the first Asian to assume the role of Chairman for the International Monetary and Financial Committee, which is the advisory committee for policies at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In 2019, he was shortlisted as a candidate for the esteemed position of IMF Chief.

Tharman also contributed to several advisory bodies, including the external advisory group working alongside the IMF Managing Director and on the Board of Trustees at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

He also co-chaired the Global Commission on the Economics of Water and served on the United Nations' advisory board for reforms related to the 2024 Summit of the Future. From 2017 to 2022, he held the role of Chairman for the Group of Thirty (G30), an independent global council comprising economic and financial leaders from both the public and private sectors.

22-year Political journey

Tharman Shanmugaratnam began a career in politics in 2001 after he left MAS. He contested in the general election as a candidate for the People's Action Party in the then newly established Jurong GRC constituency.

He held a number of significant roles throughout his political career. From 2004 to 2008, Tharman held the position of Minister of Education. He assumed the position of Minister of Finance from 2007 until 2015.

He was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister in 2011, during which time he also assumed the role of MAS Chairman. Tharman became Senior Minister of Singapore in 2019, a position he held until 2023. Notably, he secured victory in the general election of 2020, winning by the largest margin of votes.