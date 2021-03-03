Thailand woman stumbles upon whale vomit worth over £185,000 near her beach house

After the whale vomits the mucilage, it solidifies in the cold water and floats. The chunk has a foul smell at first but once it dries out, it develops a sweet, long-lasting fragrance.

A woman in Thailand stumbled across whale vomit worth over 185,000 pounds near her beach house. The 49 year-old Siriporn Niamrin was walking along the beach after a rainstorm when she noticed the large lump washed up on the shore in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on February 23.

After noticing that the substance smelled of fish, Niamrin thought it could be worth some money and brought it home. Her neighbours told her that this was whale vomit, known as ambergris which is a valuable ingredient used in perfumes.

After the whale vomits the mucilage, it solidifies in the cold water and floats. The chunk has a foul smell at first but once it dries out, it develops a sweet, long-lasting fragrance.

According to a report in Daily Mail, at 12 inches wide and 24 inches long and weighing around 15 lbs, the ambergris has an estimated value of 186,500 pounds. To verify the substance's authenticity, Niamrin and her neighbours held a naked flame up to the mass causing it to melt and harden again after cooling.

Niamrin is currently waiting for expert verification on the rare find. Talking to Daily Mail, she said: “I feel lucky to have found such a large piece. I hope it will bring me money. I’m keeping it safe in my house, and I have asked the local council to visit to check it.”