English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Thailand woman stumbles upon whale vomit worth over £185,000 near her beach house

Whale vomit, known as ambergris, is a valuable ingredient used in perfumes.

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
After the whale vomits the mucilage, it solidifies in the cold water and floats. The chunk has a foul smell at first but once it dries out, it develops a sweet, long-lasting fragrance.

After the whale vomits the mucilage, it solidifies in the cold water and floats. The chunk has a foul smell at first but once it dries out, it develops a sweet, long-lasting fragrance.

A woman in Thailand stumbled across whale vomit worth over 185,000 pounds near her beach house. The 49 year-old Siriporn Niamrin was walking along the beach after a rainstorm when she noticed the large lump washed up on the shore in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on February 23.

After noticing that the substance smelled of fish, Niamrin thought it could be worth some money and brought it home. Her neighbours told her that this was whale vomit, known as ambergris which is a valuable ingredient used in perfumes.

After the whale vomits the mucilage, it solidifies in the cold water and floats. The chunk has a foul smell at first but once it dries out, it develops a sweet, long-lasting fragrance.

According to a report in Daily Mail, at 12 inches wide and 24 inches long and weighing around 15 lbs, the ambergris has an estimated value of 186,500 pounds. To verify the substance's authenticity, Niamrin and her neighbours held a naked flame up to the mass causing it to melt and harden again after cooling.

Niamrin is currently waiting for expert verification on the rare find. Talking to Daily Mail, she said: “I feel lucky to have found such a large piece. I hope it will bring me money. I’m keeping it safe in my house, and I have asked the local council to visit to check it.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #world
first published: Mar 3, 2021 03:03 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.