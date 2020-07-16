Thailand's finance minister Uttama Savanayana resigns amid economic team shake-up

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 11:18 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Thailand's finance minister Uttama Savanayana resigns amid economic team shake-up

The departure of Uttama, who confirmed his resignation at a briefing, comes as the government has been rolling out billions of dollars of stimulus measures in a bid to support an economy battered by the pandemic's hit to tourism and domestic activity.

Reuters

Thailand's Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana resigned on Thursday in a move that adds uncertainty to policy making at a time when Southeast Asia's worst-performing economy is struggling to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

The departure of Uttama, who confirmed his resignation at a briefing, comes as the government has been rolling out billions of dollars of stimulus measures in a bid to support an economy battered by the pandemic's hit to tourism and domestic activity.

"It's an appropriate time to resign" for the economy to move forward, Uttama told the briefing. "There was no pressure".

Close

According to media reports, Predee Daochai, president of the Thai Bankers' Association, is expected to be the next finance minister.

related news

Longtime economic policy czar, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, also submitted his resignation, Uttama said.

Thosaporn Sirisumphand, secretary-general of the state planning agency, is reported to be the favourite to replace Somkid, according to media.

The energy minister and the minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation also resigned, as part of a major shake-up of the cabinet's economic team.

"One of the most immediate issues is how soon a new economic team will replace them," said Tim Leelahaphan, economist at Standard Chartered Bank.

The shake-up comes as a process is underway to pick a new governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), who will inherit an ailing economy with interest rates near zero percent, a stubbornly strong currency and a mountain of household debt.

Sethaput Suthiwart-Narueput, a former World Bank economist and an economic advisor to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, is leading in the race to be new governor, according to media.

"The markets are anxious who will fill the shoes of the economic portfolios, as the change also has implications for the central bank governor's selection process," said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research at Kasikornbank.

Charnon Boonnuch, economist at Nomura in Singapore, said "elevated political uncertainty remains an important headwind to the economy, as it is an obstacle to long-term reform and large-scale investment".
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 11:10 am

tags #coronavirus #Economy #Thailand #Uttama Savanayana #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.