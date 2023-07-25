Thai parliament vote on new PM postponed: House speaker

The speaker of Thailand's parliament on Tuesday postponed a vote to choose a new prime minister, prolonging the kingdom's political deadlock more than two months after opposition parties won an election.
Reformist candidate Pita Limjaroenrat, whose party won the most seats, failed to win enough votes in a first sitting on July 13 and was refused a second round a week later.
