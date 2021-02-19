MARKET NEWS

Thai Airways says cuts about 240 executive positions

"The number of executive positions has been reduced from 740 to about 500," the airline said in a statement, adding that the move would increase efficiency by going from eight supervisory levels to five.

February 19, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST
Thai Airways International Pcl on Friday said it had cut around 240 executive positions at the airline as part of its bankruptcy restructuring process.

first published: Feb 19, 2021 11:46 am

