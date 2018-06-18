App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Textbook changing stuff': New type of photosynthesis discovered by scientists

Typically, plants on Earth use visible red light for photosynthesis. However, the new discovery suggests that photosynthesis can occur using near-infrared light too.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While we believe that we understand photosynthesis well, scientists at the Imperial College, London have discovered a new type of photosynthesis that could change our understanding of the very basic mechanism involved. This discovery could also pave the way for engineering crops making them more efficient than the existing ones.

The research was led by the Imperial College London, supported by Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC), the UK and had groups from the Australian National University (ANU), Canberra, The National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), Paris and Saclay, France, and the National Research Council (CNR), Milan, Italy.

Typically, plants on Earth use visible red light for photosynthesis. However, the new discovery suggests that photosynthesis can occur using near-infrared light too. It was initially discovered in a wide-range of cyanobacteria or blue-green algae.

These algae were found growing in near-infrared light, in shaded conditions like bacterial mats in Yellowstone and beach rock in Australia. Scientists from Imperial College have discovered that photosynthesis also occurs in a closed cupboard fitted with infrared lights.

Till now we knew that the green pigment, chlorophyll-a is responsible for photosynthesis. However, the research indicated that when some cyanobacteria are grown under near-infrared lights, the chlorophyll-a system shuts down. At the same time, a different system containing a different kind of chlorophyll, chlorophyll-f, takes over.

Professor Bill Rutherford, the lead researcher at the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial adds, “The new form of photosynthesis made us rethink what we thought was possible. It also changes how we understand the key events at the heart of standard photosynthesis. This is textbook changing stuff.”

In will be interesting to see how this research changes the way we understand photosynthesis and how scientists use this knowledge for the betterment of human lives.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 05:55 pm

