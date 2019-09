Texas mass shooting gunman identified

The gunman who opened fire in the US State of Texas, killing 7 and injuring several others, has been identified, authorities said.

The shooting - the 38th mass killing by firearms in the US this year - occurred on Saturday in the West Texas cities of Midland and Odessa.

The shooter has been identified as a 36-year-old local man named Seth Aaron Ator, police said.

Ator opened fire around 3 pm (local time) after he was pulled over by traffic officials.

He shot at the trooper who stopped him and began shooting people at random, local media quoted Chief Michael Gerke of the Odessa Police Department as saying.

The driver then began shooting at other people in several other locations. At one point, he abandoned his car and stole a postal truck before continuing his spree.

He was shot dead by police at a cinema complex.

"As federal agents join the investigation into why this mass shooting happened, we have learned more about the gunman," the authorities said.

The authorities spent on September 1 combing through more than 15 crime scenes and searching Ator's home and car.

"Still working to determine the reason behind the shooting. He used an AR-style weapon during the 10-mile long shooting spree," authorities said.

They said the death toll is now seven.