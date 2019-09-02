App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Texas mass shooting gunman identified

The shooter has been identified as a 36-year-old local man named Seth Aaron Ator, police said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The gunman who opened fire in the US State of Texas, killing 7 and injuring several others, has been identified, authorities said.

The shooting - the 38th mass killing by firearms in the US this year - occurred on Saturday in the West Texas cities of Midland and Odessa.

The shooter has been identified as a 36-year-old local man named Seth Aaron Ator, police said.

Close

Ator opened fire around 3 pm (local time) after he was pulled over by traffic officials.

related news

He shot at the trooper who stopped him and began shooting people at random, local media quoted Chief Michael Gerke of the Odessa Police Department as saying.

The driver then began shooting at other people in several other locations. At one point, he abandoned his car and stole a postal truck before continuing his spree.

He was shot dead by police at a cinema complex.

"As federal agents join the investigation into why this mass shooting happened, we have learned more about the gunman," the authorities said.

The authorities spent on September 1 combing through more than 15 crime scenes and searching Ator's home and car.

"Still working to determine the reason behind the shooting. He used an AR-style weapon during the 10-mile long shooting spree," authorities said.

They said the death toll is now seven.

Steve LeSueur, the Odessa police spokesman, said that at least one person remains in "life-threatening" condition."

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 2, 2019 11:34 am

tags #world

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.