you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla's US factory to stay open as coronavirus lockdown begins: Report

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc plans to operate its Fremont factory today, when San Francisco's Bay Area begins a three-week lockdown to rein in the spread of a coronavirus, the Electrek online media said.

Tesla's sole US auto factory in Alameda county employs more than 10,000 workers and had annualized production of slightly over 415,000 units by the fourth quarter.

The county is one of six covered by a 'shelter in place' order from regional authorities that limits activity, travel and business functions to only the most essential, and advises people to stay home except for the most crucial reasons.

Tesla and Alameda County officials did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The factory is planned to be in operation on March 17, Tesla told factory employees, the Electrek report, citing comments received from Tesla workers.

But it was unclear if Tesla managed to get an exemption of the type mentioned in the order for "auto-supply," it added.

Citing a county spokesman, the Los Angeles Times said Alameda county had declared Tesla an "essential business" that is allowed to remain in operation.

In an internal memo on March 16, Chief Executive Elon Musk told Tesla employees he was not aware of any who had tested positive for the virus, and urged them to stay home if they felt the "slightest bit ill or even uncomfortable," sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Bay Area counties reported 273 virus infections by March 16. California has reported six deaths from the respiratory illness.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 01:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Tesla Inc #United States #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.