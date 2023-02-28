 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tesla's German plant hits 4,000 cars per week ahead of schedule

Feb 28, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

The Berlin plant hit the production target three weeks ahead of a production schedule reviewed by Reuters.

Tesla's German plant in Brandenburg near Berlin is now producing 4,000 cars per week, the company said on Monday, quadrupling from May when Chief Executive Elon Musk had compared investment in Tesla's new plants to "gigantic money furnaces."

Shares of Tesla were up 4% at $204.93 on Monday.

At its new weekly output, Tesla's plant in Germany would have annual output of over 200,000 vehicles. The maximum capacity planned for the Brandenburg plant is 500,000 cars a year, nearing 10,000 per week, the company has said.