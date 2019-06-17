App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 08:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla's Elon Musk becomes 'Daddy DotCom' on Twitter

In February, Musk briefly changed his display name to 'Elon Tusk' and added an elephant tag to his account.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk tweeted late on June 16 that he had "just deleted" his Twitter account, while also changing his Twitter display name to "Daddy DotCom".

Sunday, June 16 was Father's Day in the United States and the Tesla Inc chief has a history of being playful with his Twitter account, one of corporate America's most-watched.

In February, Musk briefly changed his display name to "Elon Tusk" and added an elephant tag to his account.

Close

Musk has previously been accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for disclosing misleading corporate information about Tesla on Twitter.

Under a settlement with the regulator, he is required to have a securities lawyer to review tweets that have material information about the company before publishing.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #Elon Musk #Tesla #Twitter #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.