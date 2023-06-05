English
    Tesla's China-made EV sales rose 2.4% in May from April: CPCA

    That represented a 2.4% jump from April when Tesla sold 75,842 locally made Models 3 and Y in the world's largest auto market.

    Reuters
    June 05, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
    U.S. automaker Tesla Inc delivered 77,695 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in May, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Monday.

    That represented a 2.4% jump from April when Tesla sold 75,842 locally made Models 3 and Y in the world's largest auto market.

    On a yearly basis, sales rose 142% in May from 32,165 vehicles in the same month of 2022 when Shanghai, where its factory is located, was still subject to COVID-19 containment measures, disrupting production.

    Chinese rival BYD Co Ltd, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and petrol-electric hybrid vehicles, logged sales of 239,092 vehicle in May, up 14% from a year earlier, CPCA data showed.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Electric Vehicle.CPCA #EV #Tesla #World News
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 02:30 pm