App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 09:07 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla upgrades Model S, X cars, brings backs cheaper variants

The company, striving to improve margins and post a profit later this year, has laid off workers including about half of the team hired to deliver cars in the United States, and said it would close stores to lower costs.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Tesla Inc, struggling with delay in delivery of its higher-priced Model S and X luxury cars, said on Tuesday it will bring back lower-priced options for those cars and roll out upgrades to improve their driving range and re-charging speed.

The company, striving to improve margins and post a profit later this year, has laid off workers including about half of the team hired to deliver cars in the United States, and said it would close stores to lower costs.

Tesla has since said it will keep higher-volume stores open, while announcing a 3 percent price increase on some models.

The upgrades include a new drivetrain design and a new adaptive suspension system, increasing each vehicle's driving range, the company said in a blog post ahead of its first-quarter results on Wednesday.

related news

With the upgrades, the long-range version of Model S and X can now travel 370 miles (595.5 km) and 325 miles, respectively, on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency cycle.

The lower-priced options, or the 'standard range' versions, of Model X and Model S were available for purchase on Tesla's website after Tuesday's announcement for $83,000 and $78,000, respectively. Estimated delivery of both cars was set for May.

Earlier in April, Tesla reported fewer-than-expected vehicle deliveries in the first quarter, with figures for the Model S sedans and Model X SUVs more-than-halving compared with the preceding quarter.

The Silicon Valley carmaker has faced a range of challenges over the past year as one of the leaders in electric vehicle technology sought to ramp up production, deliveries and sales of the Model 3 sedan seen as crucial to its long-term profitability.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 09:02 am

tags #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Exclusive: THIS is where Varun Dhawan is bringing in his 32nd birthday

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priya Dutt’s gesture for brother Sanjay Du ...

Sachin Tendulkar will have many opportunities for progress this year, ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Akshay Kumar interviews PM Narendra Modi in a ...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fans convinced she'll give birth to r ...

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades pregnant with the coup ...

Shah Rukh Khan reminisces his love for public transport, says he loves ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel to Alia Bhatt: You have milked ...

IPL 2019: Shane Watson has a moment with his son and it is winning hea ...

State Bank of India Offering Loan at Discounted Rate for Electric Vehi ...

Chine to Recalibrate Belt and Road Initiative, Defend Scheme Against C ...

Want to Save Your Taxes? Here are Top 10 Investment Options

Maisie Williams' Hilarious Response to Everyone Who Thought Arya & Gen ...

Death Toll from Sri Lanka Bombings on Easter Sunday Rises to 359

IS Suspect Arrested in India Gave Prior Information on Sri Lanka Terro ...

Toyota Badged Baleno Premium Hatchback to be Called Glanza, Launch in ...

Egypt Passes Referendum Extending President Sisi's Rule with 88.83% of ...

Milind Soman All Set to Headline Fitness Show 'Maximize Your Day'

India's Chabahar port project in Iran won't be impacted by US sanction ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

US Trade Rep, Treasury secretary to hold trade talks next week in Beij ...

The decoupling of trade and growth

US sanctions on Iran to take toll on Indian economy, says report

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green amid posi ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Top brokerage calls for April 24: CLSA, Deutsche Bank maintain 'buy' o ...

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

New Zealand has 'not yet seen' intel linking Sri Lanka blasts to Chris ...

With AAP-Congress alliance ruled out, it's three-corner contest in 7 D ...

Lack of jobs in Jharkhand's Giridh leads to proliferation of illegal c ...

Avengers: Endgame — Why China is a significant market for Marvel fi ...

Sterlite seeks new panel for inspection of copper smelter unit in Tuti ...

Badminton Asia Championships 2019: HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth miss out a ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 to launch in India today: How and where to wa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.