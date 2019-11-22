App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 10:16 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla unveils first-ever electric pickup truck

At a launch event in Los Angeles, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled a truck that looked like a futuristic armoured vehicle and which he claimed "won't scratch".

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Tesla Inc unveiled on Thursday its first-ever pickup truck, a long-awaited expansion to its product line-up that poses a direct challenge to Detroit automakers.

At a launch event in Los Angeles, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled a truck that looked like a futuristic armoured vehicle and which he claimed "won't scratch".

The truck marks the first foray by Tesla, whose Model 3 sedan is the world's top-selling battery electric car, into pickup trucks, a market dominated by Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 10:10 am

tags #electric pickup #Tesla #World News

