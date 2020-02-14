Tesla to recall 3,183 Model X vehicles in China: Market regulator

Tesla will recall the sport-utility vehicles made in 2016 from June, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday.
First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:58 am