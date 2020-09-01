172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|tesla-to-raise-up-to-5-billion-in-share-offering-5785481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla to raise up to $5 billion in share offering

The sales agents include major banks such as Goldman Sachs & Co, Bank of America Securities Inc, Citigroup Global Markets Inc and Morgan Stanley & Co, the electric carmaker said in a filing.

Reuters

Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to $5 billion through a share sale program to be conducted by Wall Street's main brokerages.

The sales agents include major banks such as Goldman Sachs & Co, Bank of America Securities Inc, Citigroup Global Markets Inc and Morgan Stanley & Co, the electric carmaker said in a filing.

Tesla shares, which rose about 8 percent in early premarket trading, were up about 3 percent after the news.

Close

The move comes a day after a 5-for-1 stock split took effect, Tesla's first since its initial public offering about a decade ago.

The company's high-flying stock has soared over 70 percent since its split was announced on August 11, and was trading at over $2,000 on Friday on a split-adjusted basis. The stock was one of the costliest on Wall Street.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Tesla #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.