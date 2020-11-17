PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tesla to join S&P 500 in December, to be among top-10 companies upon entry

With a market capitalisation of almost $387 billion, Tesla will be among the biggest companies in the index.

Moneycontrol News

Elon Musk's Tesla reached another landmark on November 16 when it officially qualified for the prestigious S&P 500. Based on its market value, the electric car maker would be one of the top 10 companies in the benchmark index upon entry.

The decision to add the California-based automaker in the broad-based market index was announced on November 16, prompting another wave of affection for Tesla stock.

Tesla shares jumped nearly 14 percent in after-hours trading. The stock has more than quadrupled this year as Tesla has built and delivered more electric autos.

Close

The announcement marks Tesla's arrival as a consistently profitable company after building up losses in its first nine years as a public company. Tesla has reported $451 million in profits through the first nine months of 2020.

Tesla shares have soared 387.8 percent this year as the company is finally making money on a consistent basis after years of losses and continues to hit milestones for deliveries of its vehicles. Tesla earned $331 million in the third quarter on revenue of $8.77 billion.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tesla will be one of the largest companies added to the S&P 500 in the past decade. The company said it is considering adding Tesla in two stages on December 14 and 21.

The company Tesla is replacing in the S&P 500 will be announced at a later date, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

Moving into the S&P is a marker of prestige and also boosts valuation because some mutual funds and other investment vehicles are linked to the benchmark.

With a market capitalisation of almost $387 billion, Tesla will be among the biggest companies in the index.

As a result, the index is "seeking feedback through a consultation to the investment community to determine if Tesla should be added all at once on the rebalance effective date, or in two separate tranches," S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

Tesla's inclusion in the widely followed stock market index means investment funds indexed to the S&P 500 will have to sell about $51 billion worth of shares of companies already in the S&P 500 and use that money to buy shares of Tesla, so that their portfolios correctly reflect the index, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. Tesla will account for about 1 percent of the index.

(With inputs from agencies)
First Published on Nov 17, 2020 09:13 am

tags #Elon Musk #Tesla

