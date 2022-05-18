English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August

    "The purpose of AI Day is to convince great AI/software/chip talent to join Tesla," the billionaire said in a tweet.

    Reuters
    May 18, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric-car maker will host its second artificial intelligence day on Aug. 19, with the company likely to expand on plans to fine-tune its self-driving technology.

    "The purpose of AI Day is to convince great AI/software/chip talent to join Tesla," the billionaire said in a tweet.

    The use of AI in self-driven cars has stirred up debate around safety issues, but Musk has often contended that such vehicles are far safer than those driven by humans.

    Tesla is developing software for its cars to drive without human intervention or oversight, but its full self-driving (FSD) system currently requires human monitoring and is not intended to work without a driver behind the wheel.

    The company held its first AI day in August last year and a Battery Day in September 2020, where it talked about the future of battery technology.

    Close

    "Tesla AI Day #2 on Aug 19. So many cool updates!," Musk said in a tweet.

    Investors and analysts closely watch tech-focused events where companies dive deeper into their projects and usually provide concrete updates on targets and timelines of rollouts.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Artificial Intelligence #Tesla #World News
    first published: May 18, 2022 06:26 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.