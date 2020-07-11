App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla to hold annual shareholder meet and 'Battery Day' on September 22

The company's "Battery Day", where it is expected to reveal significant advances in battery technology will also be held on the same day, Tesla said.

Tesla Inc will hold its annual shareholder meeting in person on Sept. 22 at its Fremont factory in California, the electric carmaker said on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said last month the shareholder meet would tentatively be held on September 15.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said last month the shareholder meet would tentatively be held on September 15.

The meeting was originally scheduled for July 7, which was pushed to a later date following stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesla has been facing pressure from shareholder advisory firms, Glass Lewis and ISS, against the re-election of Chairwoman Robyn Denholm over concerns of corporate governance and her leadership.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 09:27 am

