Tesla to cut Model 3 production in US for two weeks: Sources

They were not aware of the cause of the production slowdown, but one person said a chip shortage may have affected the production cutback, which would last until March 7.

Reuters
February 26, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc plans to slash production of its Model 3 sedans for two weeks, sources told Reuters on Thursday, at a time when demand is slowing for Tesla cars and the market faes a chip shortage.

Shares of electric-car maker slumped about 6% to $698.96. Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.

Tesla said last month that it might face a temporary impact from a global semiconductor shortage and logistics disruptions at ports.

Samsung Electronics last week said it had suspended its factory in Austin, in Texas as winter storm caused power outages. Back in 2019, Tesla said its self-driving chips are made at Samsung's factory in Texas.

Samsung declined to identify its customers for the factory.

Several automakers, including General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG, and Ford Motor Co, are hit by the shortage of chips, forcing them to scale down production.

Bloomberg first reported that Model 3 production will be suspended temporarily in California.

It was also unclear how much volume or revenue Tesla would lose due to the production halt. The Fremont plant has an annual production capacity of 500,000 Model 3s and Model Ys combined.
TAGS: #Model 3 #Tesla #US #World News
