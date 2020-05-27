App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla to cut car prices in North America, China

The price cut comes as states after lockdowns during which demand for cars waned.

Reuters
A Tesla logo hangs on a building outside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
A Tesla logo hangs on a building outside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it will cut prices of its electric vehicles in North America as the firm ramps up car production at its Fremont, California, factory after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

It was not immediately clear by how much Tesla was cutting its prices or when the cuts would take effect.

The company's Model S sedans will now be priced from $79,990, and its Model X sport utility vehicles from $84,990, according to its website. The cheapest Model 3 sedan will be priced at $37,990, the website said.

Tesla said it will also cut prices in China, the company's usual practice after price adjustments in the United States.

Tesla China said in a Weibo post it will cut prices for the Model S and Model X cars it imports, but keep prices of locally-made Model 3 cars unchanged.

First Published on May 27, 2020 11:45 am

tags #Auto #Tesla #World News

