Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla to buy batteries from South Korea's LG Chem: Report

The batteries made by the South Korean chemical company will be initially used in Model 3 cars that are manufactured in the plant near Shanghai, the report said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Tesla Inc has agreed to buy batteries from South Korea's LG Chem Ltd for electric vehicles manufactured in China, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

The batteries made by the South Korean chemical company will be initially used in Model 3 cars that are manufactured in the plant near Shanghai, the report said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 11:47 am

tags #World News

