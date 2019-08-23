Tesla to buy batteries from South Korea's LG Chem: Report

The batteries made by the South Korean chemical company will be initially used in Model 3 cars that are manufactured in the plant near Shanghai, the report said.
Tesla Inc has agreed to buy batteries from South Korea's LG Chem Ltd for electric vehicles manufactured in China, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.
Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 11:47 am