 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Tesla Shipments of China-Made Cars Climbed 18% in January

Bloomberg
Feb 03, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

The US electric vehicle maker shipped 66,051 China-built cars in January, according to preliminary data from China’s Passenger Car Association released Friday. That’s an 18% increase from December.

Tesla

Tesla Inc.’s deliveries from its Shanghai plant rose in January despite the typically quieter Lunar New Year break, spurred by aggressive price cuts on the two models it makes in China.

The US electric vehicle maker shipped 66,051 China-built cars in January, according to preliminary data from China’s Passenger Car Association released Friday. That’s an 18% increase from December.

The PCA didn’t provide a breakdown of exports and deliveries within China.

Austin, Texas-based Tesla has twice cut prices on Model 3 and Model Y cars in China in recent months to boost sales. It also lowered prices across its lineup in the US and major European markets following several quarters of missed delivery targets.