Tesla sold 44,264 China-made vehicles in August, local deliveries up

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc in August sold 44,264 China-made vehicles, including 31,379 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Wednesday.

Local sales of China-made vehicles jumped to 12,885 cars last month from 8,621 cars in July. Tesla’s sales in the first month of each quarter are usually lower than the following two months.

The company, which makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July and 33,155 units in June.

In July, Tesla introduced a cheaper version of the Model Y in China, where it faces increased scrutiny from both regulators and the public and growing competition from local rivals. It also lowered the starting price for Model 3 sedans.

China’s BYD sold 60,858 electric vehicles last month, while General Motors Co’s China joint venture with SAIC Motor delivered 43,783 units.

CPCA said passenger car sales in August in China totalled 1.5 million, down 14.7% from a year earlier.