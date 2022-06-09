Tesla sold 32,165 China-made vehicles in May: CPCA

A logo is displayed on a Tesla Inc. electric vehicle charging at the Tesla Supercharger station in Fremont, California, U.S., on Monday, July 20, 2020. Tesla Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 22. Photographer: Nina Riggio/Bloomberg

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla sold 32,165 China-made vehicles in May, including 22,340 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.

Tesla's Shanghai factory produced 33,544 vehicles in May, up 212% from April, the association added.

CPCA also passenger car sales in May in China totalled 1.37 million, down 17.3% from a year earlier.