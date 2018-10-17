App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 02:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla signs agreement in Shanghai for gigafactory site

Tesla signed a deal with Shanghai authorities in July to build its first factory outside the United States, which would double the size of its global manufacturing.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Tesla Inc has signed an agreement with the Shanghai government for an 860,000 square metre plot of land to build its first overseas Gigafactory, the electric carmaker said in a Chinese social media post on Wednesday.

Tesla did not give the price tag for the plot, but the Shanghai Bureau of Planning and Land Resources said on Wednesday that a plot of land of 864,885 square metres had been sold at auction at a price of 973 million yuan ($140.51 million).
