Tesla seeks approval to build longer range Model 3s in China

Like the current China-made Model 3, which has a standard driving range of more than 400 kilometres, it would be a rear-wheel drive vehicle, the source said, who was not authorised to talk about the matter and declined to be identified.
Tesla Inc is seeking approval from Chinese regulators to offer a new China-made Model 3 variant, a government document shows.
The variant would have a longer driving range, a source familiar with the matter said.
Tesla, which started delivering cars in December from its $2 billion Shanghai factory, also sells longer range imported Model 3s with all-wheel drive in China.
