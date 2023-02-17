 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tesla says it laid off 4% New York employees before union campaign

Reuters
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

The automaker responded to a union complaint filed with a government agency alleging that the company laid off dozens of employees from its Autopilot department at its Buffalo plant in New York, a day after workers launched a campaign to form a union.

Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it laid off 4% of the employees in the Autopilot labeling team in Buffalo as part of a performance review cycle conducted every six months.

The company said the impacted employees were identified on Feb. 3, which was before the union campaign was announced. "We became aware of organizing activities approximately 10 days later," the company said, adding that the layoffs predated any union campaign.

Earlier this week, Tesla workers in New York said they will unionize with Workers United Upstate New York, which would help give them a voice at their workplace.