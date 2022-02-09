MARKET NEWS

    Tesla says California DFEH to sue company over alleged discrimination

    The lawsuit appears to be focused on alleged misconduct at the Fremont factory between 2015 and 2019, Tesla said in a statement.

    Reuters
    February 09, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
    Image: Reuters

    Tesla Inc said on Wednesday the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) intends to file a lawsuit against the company alleging systematic racial discrimination and harassment.

    The lawsuit appears to be focused on alleged misconduct at the Fremont factory between 2015 and 2019, Tesla said in a statement.

    The electric-car maker said it will ask the court to pause the case once the department files its lawsuit.

    DFEH did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    The company has been fighting a series of lawsuits over allegations of racial discrimination and sexual harassment in the past year.

    It was sued by two female employees last year, with both their lawsuits alleging a "hostile work environment" against women at the car maker's factory in Fremont, California.
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 01:18 pm
