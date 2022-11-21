 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tesla safety at centre of South Korean trial over fiery, fatal crash

Nov 21, 2022 / 06:18 AM IST

Prosecutors have charged the driver with involuntary manslaughter. He blames Tesla.

In an upscale Seoul neighbourhood two years ago, a white Tesla Model X smashed into a parking lot wall. The fiery crash killed a prominent lawyer - a close friend of South Korea's president.

Choi Woan-jong, who had eked out a living by driving drunk people home in their own cars, says the Model X sped out of control on its own and that the brakes failed in the December 2020 accident.

The criminal trial about to begin in South Korea hangs on questions about the safety of Tesla cars, at a time when the EV maker faces a range of lawsuits and increased scrutiny by regulators.

Choi, 61, is now unable to find work as an independent driver, or what is known in Korea as a "replacement driver".

He says he suffers flashbacks and depression ahead of a trial that pits his credibility against the world's most valuable automaker.