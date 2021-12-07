Tesla replacing faulty Autopilot cameras in some vehicles

Image: Reuters

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc is replacing repeater cameras in several hundred Model S, X and 3 vehicles made in the United States due to faulty circuit boards inside, CNBC reported.

While the company has not yet issued a recall, it has authorized service employees to replace the faulty cameras for eligible Tesla owners on a goodwill basis, according to the report, which cites an internal memo.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.