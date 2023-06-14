English
    Tesla raises US price of Model Y

    The company raised the price by $250 to $47,740 for this variant.

    June 14, 2023 / 06:19 AM IST
    Tesla Inc increased the U.S. price of its Model Y electric vehicle on Tuesday, according to its website.

