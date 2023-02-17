 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tesla raises prices of some Model Y versions in China

Reuters
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST

The starting prices of the two versions of Model Y in China increased by 2,000 yuan each to 311,900 yuan ($45,473) and 361,900 yuan, respectively, information on the website showed.

Tesla raised prices of performance and long-range versions of its Model Y mid-size sport utility vehicles (SUV) in China on Friday, according to its Chinese website.

It is the second time that Tesla has raised prices since it had lowered prices of all Model 3 and Model Y cars in its second-largest market by 6% to 14% in early January.

The performance Model Y remains 9% cheaper than before the price cuts, while the long-range version is 13% cheaper.