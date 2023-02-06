 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tesla raises prices of its Model Y SUV in the US

Feb 06, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

The cost of the Model Y Long Range has increased by $1,500 to $54,990, while the Model Y Performance is up $1,000 to $57,990, according to the company’s website.

Tesla Inc. raised the prices of its Model Y SUV in the US late Friday.

The move comes after the Biden administration introduced measures to make more crossover SUVs qualify for the newly revamped electric vehicle tax credit. The change, announced Friday by the Treasury Department, expands the number of consumers who can take advantage of a lucrative $7,500 consumer tax credit by broadening the definition of how a sport-utility vehicle is defined.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, SUVs costing up to $80,000 can now receive the tax credits.