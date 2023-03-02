 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tesla plans to halve production costs, affordable car a no show

Reuters
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:26 AM IST

Tesla Inc will cut assembly costs by half in future generations of cars, engineers told investors on Wednesday, but Chief Executive Elon Musk did not unveil a much-awaited small, affordable electric vehicle.

Shares fell more than 5% in after hours trade following presentations at the company's investor day from its Texas headquarters. A question and answer program will follow.

In the first nearly three hours of the webcast, Tesla executives led by Musk discussed everything from a white-paper plan for the globe to embrace sustainable energy to the company's innovation in managing its operations from manufacturing to service.

The presentation featured an array of engineers, a nod to Tesla's attempt to show the depth of its executive bench beyond Musk, the face of the company. Tom Zhu, the new global production chief, took the stage and said Tesla's global capacity was 2 million vehicles a year.