Tesla plans gigafactory in first Mexico investment

Reuters
Mar 02, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

Mexico on Tuesday said Tesla had chosen the northern border state of Nuevo Leon for a new factory worth more than $5 billion, calling it the "the biggest electric vehicle plant in the world".

Tesla will open a gigafactory in Mexico, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday, as the electric vehicle behemoth pushes to expand its global output.

Tesla will ramp up output at all of its gigafactories, Musk said at an Investor Day event Austin, Texas. The company laid out plans to cut assembly costs by half in future generations of cars and discussed its innovation in managing operations from manufacturing to service.

The plant near the city of Monterrey "will be supplemental to the output of all the other factories," Musk said at the end of the more than 3-hour long presentation, calling it "probably the most significant announcement of the day."