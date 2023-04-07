 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tesla nominates co-founder JB Straubel to board

Reuters
Apr 07, 2023 / 06:08 AM IST

Tesla Inc on Thursday nominated co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer JB Straubel to the board amid concern among some investors that the electric carmaker led by Chief Executive Elon Musk lacks succession planning.

Tesla also named Tom Zhu, 43, as senior vice president for automotive operations, making him one of the four executive officers at Tesla, along with Musk, chief financial officer Zachary Kirkhorn and powertrain head Andrew Baglino.

The appointments come as Tesla investors worry that Musk's acquisition and leadership of Twitter, which he bought for $44 billion last year, could stretch the billionaire thin and distract him from running the carmaker.

Tesla shares posted their worst annual drop last year, hit by concerns about Musk's attention to Twitter and softening demand for electric vehicles in China, the United States and elsewhere.