Tesla is building 'RNA microfactories' for coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac, says Elon Musk

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on July 2 announced on the microblogging site Twitter that the electric carmaker is building "RNA microfactories" for coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac in Germany.

CureVac, an unlisted German company, has said it is developing transportable, automated mRNA production units that it calls printers. They will be designed to be shipped to remote locations, where they can churn out its vaccine candidate and other mRNA-based therapies depending on the recipe fed into the machine.

But for the immediate pandemic use - should its vaccine candidate win market approval - it has production sites with regulatory approval in Germany with a capacity to produce hundreds of millions of doses.

It is also building a new stationary site that could increase its output tenfold to billions of doses.



Tesla, as a side project, is building RNA microfactories for CureVac & possibly others

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2020

Musk did not elaborate on his plans. Tesla and CureVac were not immediately available to comment.