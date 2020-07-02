App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla is building 'RNA microfactories' for coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac, says Elon Musk

CureVac is developing transportable, automated mRNA production units to be shipped to remote locations, where they can churn out its vaccine candidate and other mRNA-based therapies.

Reuters

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on July 2 announced on the microblogging site Twitter that the electric carmaker is building "RNA microfactories" for coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac in Germany.

CureVac, an unlisted German company, has said it is developing transportable, automated mRNA production units that it calls printers. They will be designed to be shipped to remote locations, where they can churn out its vaccine candidate and other mRNA-based therapies depending on the recipe fed into the machine.

But for the immediate pandemic use - should its vaccine candidate win market approval - it has production sites with regulatory approval in Germany with a capacity to produce hundreds of millions of doses.

Close

It is also building a new stationary site that could increase its output tenfold to billions of doses.

Musk did not elaborate on his plans. Tesla and CureVac were not immediately available to comment.

 
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 02:48 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #CureVac #Elon Musk #Tesla #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.