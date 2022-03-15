Tesla increases prices of some China-made vehicles by about 5%

Image: Reuters

Tesla Inc raised prices by about 5% on Tuesday for some of its China-made Model 3 and Model Y products, the website of the U.S. electric vehicle maker showed, in its second such hike in five days.

Tesla declined to comment on the hikes.

After the price increases, the Model Y Long Range vehicle costs 375,900 yuan ($58,952.68), up 18,000 yuan from March 10, when its price went up 10,000 yuan from 347,900 yuan.

The price tag of the Model 3 Performance unit was 367,900 yuan after Tuesday's increase of 18,000 yuan, which followed an increase of 10,000 yuan five days ago.

Last week, industry body the China Passenger Car Association said Tesla sold 56,515 China-made vehicles in February.