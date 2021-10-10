MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Tesla hopes to build 5-10,000 vehicles a week at Berlin plant: Elon Musk

He added that he hoped to achieve volume production of batteries at the site by the end of next year. Volume production at the plant would amount to about 5,000, "but hopefully" 10,000 vehicles per week, he added.

Reuters
October 10, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST
Elon Musk ranks 1st in the elite club of individuals who holds fortunes in excess of $100 billion.

Elon Musk ranks 1st in the elite club of individuals who holds fortunes in excess of $100 billion.

Tesla hopes to deliver the first vehicles from its new Berlin factory in December, but volume production will take longer to achieve, Chief Executive Elon Musk said at a festival held at the site.

He added that he hoped to achieve volume production of batteries at the site by the end of next year. Volume production at the plant would amount to about 5,000, "but hopefully" 10,000 vehicles per week, he added.
Reuters
Tags: #Berlin plant #Elon Musk #Tesla #World News
first published: Oct 10, 2021 07:30 am

