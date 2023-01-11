English
    Tesla files for $776 million expansion of Texas gigafactory

    The electric vehicle maker plans to add five new facilities, including a cell test lab and a unit named "Cathode", the filings showed.

    Reuters
    January 11, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST
    Tesla Inc has applied to expand its gigafactory in Austin, Texas, with an investment totaling $775.7 million, according to filings on the Texas state department of licensing's website on Monday and Tuesday.

    Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    The company is expected to host its investor day on March 1 at the Austin facility and will likely disclose plans for expansion and capital allocation.
