Tesla developing a data platform for car owners in China

Tesla is making electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles at its Shanghai factory. It aims to launch the data platform this year, it said in a statement.

Reuters
May 06, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST
US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said it is developing a data platform for car owners in China to access data generated by their vehicles.

first published: May 6, 2021 10:08 am

