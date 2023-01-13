 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tesla cuts prices in US, Germany in pivot to drive sales

Reuters
Jan 13, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

The U.S. price cuts, announced late Thursday in U.S. time on the Model 3 and Model Y, ranged between 6% and 20% compared with the prices that held before the discount, according to a Reuters calculation.

Tesla has cut prices on its top-selling electric vehicles in the United States and Germany, the automaker's website showed, extending a new strategy of aggressive discounting after missing Wall Street estimates for fourth quarter deliveries.

That is before accounting for a $7,500 federal tax credit that took effect for many electric vehicle models at the start of January.

In Germany, Tesla cut prices on the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover - its global top-seller - by between about 1% and amost 17% depending on the configuration.

For a U.S. buyer of the long-range Model Y, the new Tesla price combined with the U.S. subsidy that took effect this month amounts to a discount of 31%.

Taken together with price cuts announced last week in China and other Asian markets, the move marked a reversal in Tesla's largest markets from the strategy it had pursued through much of 2022 when demand was strong and average sale prices for its electric vehicles had been trending higher.