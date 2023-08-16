Tesla cuts prices for Model S and X in China

Tesla has cut prices for its existing inventories of its premium Model S and Model X cars in China by as much as 6.9%, it said on Wednesday.
A post from the carmaker on social media platform Weibo showed the price of the Model S cut 6.7% to 754,900 yuan ($103,477.58) from 808,900 yuan earlier.
The Model X now starts from 836,900 yuan, down 6.9% from 898,900 yuan earlier.
Tesla on Monday said it cut prices in China for its Model Y's long-range and performance versions starting on Aug. 14, which triggered concerns around its profit margins.
The moves come after sales of Tesla's China-made vehicles fell 31% in July from June, their first month-on-month decline since December, as the automaker idled some production to prepare for a revamped Model 3 launch.
In contrast, China's BYD (002594.SZ) increased sales from June.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!